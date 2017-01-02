“Elton Jim” Turano grades how 2016 treated him, as he reviews HIS 2016…by paging through his “old school” day planner, and also remembers George Michael and Carrie Fisher

In this 33rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano decides to let others review 2016 on a global scale, so he hilariously reviews HIS 2016 by going month-by-month through his 2016 day planner. Find out how he grades HIS past year. And then, along with guest, Mick Kayler, he remembers the lives and careers of George Michael and Carrie Fisher.