“Elton Jim” Turano grades how 2016 treated him, as he reviews HIS 2016…by paging through his “old school” day planner, and also remembers George Michael and Carrie Fisher

In this 33rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano decides to let others review 2016 on a global scale, so he hilariously reviews HIS 2016 by going month-by-month through his 2016 day planner. Find out how he grades HIS past year. And then, along with guest, Mick Kayler, he remembers the lives and careers of George Michael and Carrie Fisher.
“Elton Jim” Turano re-creates classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” scenes, tallies his Christmas cards, and reviews Golden Globe hopefuls
Elton Jim Turano (12/28/16): The sun goes down on 2016, the scent of ‘Cashmere Woods’ and more
“Elton Jim” Turano lights up about his early holiday decorating, explains how to “correctly” display a nativity scene, and reviews some of the best and worst national anthem performances
“Elton Jim” Turano scares up some hilarious Halloween happenings and memories, and mourns the demise of “Brangelina”
“Elton Jim” Turano embraces his Polish roots offering insights and fun happenings from his recent trip to Krakow and Prague — which included bringing a “memory” of his late Polish mother back to the land she loved
“Elton Jim” Turano traces the recent history of the word “suck” in our culture, and on the “Millennial Meter” segment, he wonders what is with the “man-bun”?
“Elton Jim” Turano talks Halloween decorations, writing a musical about Ben Franklin, his recent Cubs/Elton conflict, and election night predictions
“Elton Jim” Turano shares his new favorite air freshener scent (Cashmere Woods), evaluates the new memorabilia that will make this year a merry “Cubs-mas,” and hilariously debates “Hamilton” vs. Pence
“Elton Jim” Turano recaps the angry social media reaction to his Cubs comments, Donald Trump’s victory that surprised everyone…except him, and “corrects” the Rolling Stone “Greatest TV Show” list
Jim Turano 12.27.17 Full Show
“Elton Jim” Turano goes to New York City to visit The Carnegie Deli one last time and offers a touching gastro-tribute
“Elton Jim” Turano grieves the upcoming closing of New York’s famed Carnegie Deli (where his picture hangs!) and examines the Cubs’ World Series chances, the Blackhawks’ new challenges, and the Bears’ fumbled future.
“Elton Jim” Turano reviews the media’s election fumbles, honors Leonard and Leon, and wonders when certain celebrities will be moving to Canada