× Drivers who try to ‘beat the train’ to face doubled fines in 2017

BEVERLY — Fines are double effective Sunday for drivers who try to “beat the train” by crossing railroad tracks after the warning lights start flashing, bells start ringing and gates start lowering, according to Metra officials.

The commuter rail service issued a news release Wednesday reminding drivers of the new law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner in July.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Drivers who disregard activated railroad gates and warning lights now will face a $500 fine for their first offense and a $1,000 for a second offense, a Metra spokeswoman said.