Dane Neal 1/1/2017 Full Show

It’s a brand new year and we’re bringing it in with a great show full of guests.

In honor of National Bloody Mary Day, Dane and Beth Peterson talk with listeners about how they like their Bloody Marys ( or Bloody Marias). Plus, Hendrick’s Gin brand ambassador Matthias Horseman shares his own special recipes for the classic morning after drink.

Next, Yoga instructors Tairi Grace and her husband Paul share their thoughts on the importance of personal health in the new year and how you can help your kids health too.

Finally, Emmy-winning consumer tech expert Jennifer Jolly talks tech in 2017 and what the hottest new trends in consumer electronics.