Brian Noonan, in for Roe and Anna, learns more about the much needed community services being offered by Allies of Innocence. Fay Ferguson, Co-CEO of Burrell Communications, describes how she came up with the Allies of Innocence idea and Bernie Dyme, CEO of Perspectives Ltd, explains how services will be offered to families and victims.