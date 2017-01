× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/31/16: Mike Lenz, Samantha Bomkamp, John Flavin

Amy Guth discusses how Chicago-based app Tip Yourself can help you in the new year with its co-founder Mike Lenz. Samantha Bomkamp, business reporter at the Chicago Tribune, breaks down two big McDonald’s stories from the past week. Later, John Flavin explains the big investment the University of Chicago has made in start-ups.