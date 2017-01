× The Chicago Tribune’s Best Restaurants of 2016

Elton Jim filled in for Dean the day after New Years so naturally he looked back at the best food of 2016 in Chicago. Louisa Chu (Chicago Tribune Food Reporter) chatted with Elton Jim about the Chicago Tribune’s Best of 2016 List for restaurants. Elton Jim also had a pastrami sandwich situation, since the New York Carnegie Deli closed yesterday, and Louisa was able to provide some Chicago alternatives.