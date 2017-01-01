PHOTO: Montage of Florence Henderson, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder. Various sources in the WGN Radio archives
The 2016 Pop Culture Club In Review
Elton Jim and Pop Culture Club member, Mick Kayler, caught up to chat about the local and national New Years Eve count downs. Mick and Elton Jim also touched on the notable pop culture moments of the year including the elections, celebrity break ups, and of course the icons that passed away.