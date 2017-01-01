× Steve and Johnnie’s Cheap Date Life After Dark New Year’s Eve Extravaganza!

Steve and Johnnie host their 22nd annual New Year’s Eve! This year’s “Cheap Date Life After Dark New Year’s Eve Extravaganza” is jam-packed with music, laughs and fun starting with Ronnie Rice of New Colony 6 .

Steve and Johnnie welcome in Doyle Dykes LIVE from Tennessee to share their New Year’s thoughts and tell stories from their relationship through the radio for the last two decades.

Lisa McClowry from “Legends in Concert” then joins the show to sing as Cher and preview her show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin.

Panama City Mayor Mike Thomas joins the show LIVE from the “Beach Ball Drop” to ring in the New Year.

Carl Giammarese, lead singer of the Buckinghams, jumps on the show to talk music and his New Year’s thoughts.

At Midnight, Consumer Guide’s Tom Appel gives us a live look at Michigan Avenue as we count down to 2017!

Howard Levy and Corky Siegel then talk with Steve and Johnnie LIVE from Evanston to share their New Year’s Eve wishes.

Chuck Mead of BR549 and musical director of “Million Dollar Quartet” calls in to talk about the new TV show “Sun Records,” based on the play “Million Dollar Quartet” and shares his New Years thoughts.

Steve and Johnnie check in on the west coast for the annual “Boot Drop” in Prescott Arizona with Sue Marceau of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Mentalist Sidney Freidman stops by the studio to give his predictions for 2017.

To close the show, Steve and Johnnie welcome in the Empty Pockets, to play us into the New Year!