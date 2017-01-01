Photos: #NoDAPL Protesters hang banner at Bears-Vikings game

MINNEAPOLIS — Two protesters using ropes and climbing harnesses are dangling from a banner at the Bears-Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The banner features a U.S. Bank logo and says “DIVEST #NoDAPL” in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In a statement e-mailed to the Star Tribune, Sen Holiday, one of the men dangling from the banner, said: “We are here in solidarity with water protectors from Standing Rock to urge U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

According to the statement, U.S. Bank has $175 million in credit lines to Energy Transfer Partners, a parent company of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

One of men is wearing a Vikings Brett Favre jersey. Seven rows of seats in the 100 level have been evacuated below in case one of them falls.

“Two individuals appear to have climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss,” SMG, the company that manages U.S. Bank Stadium, said in a statement. “We immediately dispatched on-site Minneapolis police and fire departments to the scene and cleared the seating section below. We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely. We will continue to update media on the situation.”

The protest began in the first quarter and the game has continued without a delay.