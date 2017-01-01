OTL #533: A look back on 2016 Chicago entertainment, food, and politics

January 1, 2017
OTL host Mike Stephen and his better half Jenny are ready to hit the town on New Year's Eve 2012! 2016's festivities include sweatpants, wine, and television.

Mike Stephen takes a look back at 2016 and peeks into 2017… with Chicago Reader associate editor Brianna Wellen about women in the local comedy sceneChicagoist food editor Anthony Todd about some recent restaurant openings and closings, and Chicago Sun-Times staff reporter Mick Dumke about the local political landscape. Meanwhile, the OTL crew wishes you a HAPPY NEW YEAR! This week’s local music is provided by The Flat Five.

