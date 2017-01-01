× OTL #533: A look back on 2016 Chicago entertainment, food, and politics

Mike Stephen takes a look back at 2016 and peeks into 2017… with Chicago Reader associate editor Brianna Wellen about women in the local comedy scene, Chicagoist food editor Anthony Todd about some recent restaurant openings and closings, and Chicago Sun-Times staff reporter Mick Dumke about the local political landscape. Meanwhile, the OTL crew wishes you a HAPPY NEW YEAR! This week’s local music is provided by The Flat Five.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.