× Intentional Grounding, Episode 76: Bears-Vikings Postgame Show

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears season has come to a merciful end. 3-13. The Bears’ worst record since the league expanded to a 16-game schedule. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns wrap it all up from U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss what changes might be coming to the organization. Also, you can hear¬†from John Fox as he talked about his job security after the game.

Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!