Brian Noonan Show New Year's Eve stories: gypsies, dive bars, and Australia

Brian kicks off 2017 by recapping his New Year’s Eve, which involved him meeting a huge group of self-described gypsies. He also talks to newsman Roger Badesch about his holiday and learns how his producer, Cody Gough, ended up passed out on a couch in a dive bar over the weekend. Plus: Karen Conti just returned from Australia, and shares what it was like traveling there and being able to celebrate New Year’s twice in the same year! It’s a New Year’s extravaganza as Brian hosts the first Sunday evening program of “radio irreverence” in 2017, starting the year off on the right (or at least a fun) foot.