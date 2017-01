× Audio: Rivalry Rally 2017

The night before the 2017 Winter Classic, WGN and KMOX team up with Bud Light to provide an evening of entertainment complete with Alumni from both teams, including Bobby and Brett Hull, Tony Esposito and Cam Janssen, with commentary led by Tom Ackerman of KMOX and Judd Sirott of WGN. The broadcast is presented by Chicago’s own Nuveen and The Village of Bedford Park.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3261988/3261988_2017-01-01-201528.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3740.mp3

Click to download.

