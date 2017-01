× Navy Pier’s Paya Patel talks indoor winter fun at ‘Winter Wonderfest’

Navy Pier communications manager Payal Patel joins Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) to talk about Chicago’s biggest indoor Winter playground, Winter Wonderfest, that runs at the Pier through January 8th. The fest features a lineup of rides, slides, the Blackhawks indoor skating rink, craft cocktails and bakery items, and more.