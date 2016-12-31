Kathy and Judy Full Show 12/31/16: Memorable New Year’s Eve

Posted 12:12 PM, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 12:11PM, December 31, 2016

Kathy and Judy talk about the stupidest thing you did this year, in case of emergency in your iPhone, being estranged from your child, your memorable New Year’s Eve and a Kathy and Judy New Year’s Eve tradition with the playing of ABBA’s “The Way Old Friends Do.”