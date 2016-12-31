× John Wiedeman talks Hawks, Winter Classic: “If the weather will just cooperate, it’ll be a tremendous event”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with the voice of the Blackhawks John Wiedeman ahead of the 2017 Winter Classic in St. Louis. They talk about the benefit of showcasing former favorites for fans to appreciate in the Alumni Game, the continuous growth and contributions from youngsters like Vinnie Hinostroza, Ryan Hartman and Tyler Motte, Joel Quenneville’s recent attempt to mix things up on the blue line, and more.