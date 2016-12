× Wine aficionado Mark Oldman makes wine accessible and fun for your New Year’s party

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) talks with wine and champagne expert Mark Oldman, who discusses his new book How to Drink Like a Billionaire: Mastering Wine with Joie de Vivre and his goal of making high quality and exotic wines and champagnes more accessible; he also shares easy and fun ways to incorporate wines into your New Year’s celebration.