× Wendy Snyder and others review ‘Rogue One’

It’s Rogue One Family-Style this week as we feature RFR family members Wendy Snyder and brother Billy Mac with their reviews. Plus, three of the top podcasters on the scene check in with their initial reactions to ROGUE ONE: Eric Scull (MuggleCast), Steve Glosson (Geek Out Loud) and tech expert David Sparks (MacSparky.com). These conversations were recorded on December 17, 2016…One day after the theatrical release of ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY.