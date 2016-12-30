× The Opening Bell Full Show 12-30-2016: Year-end financial advice and Comparing the nation’s credit card debt

This morning on The Opening Bell, Matt Bubala filled in for Steve Grzanich on the last business day of 2016. Paul Nolte from Kingsview Asset Management joined Matt on the air to talk about how the market has done in the last couple weeks of the year. They also discussed the rising interest rates and how they will effect economic growth overall. Paul then advised investors on where to put at in 2017: putting their money overseas. Then, Fred Williams from CreditCards.com spoke to Matt about the site’s latest state-by-state study that compared averaged credit card debt and the median income of each state. Then, Orion chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.