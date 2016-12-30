× Smart Dating: Stop swiping, start connecting

Dating expert Bela Gandi visited Pete, Andrea and Mark in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about her Smart Dating Academy. She shared some online dating stats and gave some valuable advice on finding that special someone in the New Year. They also talk about how many people you can date at once before you’re exclusive with any of them, and the do’s and don’ts of having a sexual relationship with someone. Then Bela talked about how to avoid the dysfunctional and find someone who will make you happy.