Ryan Shea, VP of Operations for the House of Blues talked to Pete, Andrea and Mark about this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the venue. From their New Year’s dinner to a televised concert from Better Than Ezra to a Swingin’ Burlesque show, HOB is the true hub of the city’s end-of-the-year party. For more information and tickets, check out their website.