Pete McMurray Full Show 12-30-2016

Pete, Andrea and Mark are back for the last weekday morning show of 2016, and to celebrate, they started things off with Spam-inis for breakfast…classy as ever. Then they talked to ABC News Correspondent Maggie Rulli about Obama’s retaliatory measures following Russia’s election hacking. The House of Blue’s VP of Operation Ryan Shea hopped on the phone to preview the venue’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Then, Ross Greenburg, Executive Producer of EPIX Presents: The Road to the NHL Winter Classic came on to preview his show. Former hockey star Jeremy Roenick called in to talk about the current state of the Blackhawks. Then, comedians Paul Thomas and Brian Posen dropped by the studio to preview their upcoming 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival at Stage 773. Then Bela Gandi stopped by to dole out some dating advice for the New Year and comedian Pat McGann joined the gang to preview his upcoming New Year’s Eve show with Steve Cochran.