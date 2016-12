× Intentional Grounding, Episode 75: Week 17 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to preview the Bears’ final game of their dismal 2016 season. More importantly, they are tied in their season-long NFL and college picks and something has to give in the final week. The guys also discuss Jahns’ story on the Bears’ very promising rookie class.

Listen below!

