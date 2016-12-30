× Full Show-Esmeralda and Jon: December 30, 2016

Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen is filling in for Patti Vasquez. Esmeralda and Jon catch with each other and talk about what happened during their Christmas vacation. Megan and Jess from World Tree Healing explain how they help people learn about the metaphysical. They also cleanse the WGN Studios to prepare for the New Year. 2017 is forty eight hours away and Esmeralda and Jon talk about the various New Years rituals they do to start off the New Year. Listeners weigh in with their rituals? Film Critic Blake Stubbs joins Esmeralda and Jon to speak about the Death of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Movies of celebrities who have died are not available readily on streaming services; Blake explains why? Blake also list the upcoming movies of 2017. New Laws in 2017 are listed. Things that are beyond annoying are mentioned: people who don’t use their turn signals while driving.