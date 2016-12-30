× “Elton Jim” Turano helps you celebrate the holidays properly scented…by Cashmere Woods!

“Elton Jim” Turano fills in for Roe and Anna by chatting with Charlie Brown, Tony O, and of course, a studio full of Cashmere Woods! First, we get a visit from actor and real life Charlie Brown Jason Goff! Then, Elton’s show wouldn’t be complete without making a call to Tony Esposito! Later, Mick Kayler runs through a somewhat depressing Pop Culture Club. Finally, Patrick Minogue deals with the most difficult question of the day…is Elton Jim cool? All that and more on the Elton Jim Turano full show podcast, no switching!