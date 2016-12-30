Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 22: Bears: Who needs to stay and who needs to go

Posted 5:40 PM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 05:38PM, December 30, 2016

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome NBA writer Bryan Crawford,  1’s J.R. Bang, historian Jack Silverstein and Joe & Scott Lewis from the 79th & Halas podcast. The guys discuss the progress of the Chicago Bears, give their one wish for 2017 and play “Stay or Go” with the roster.  Plus, the year in music and culture.