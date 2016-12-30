Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 21: The year of “Bull”

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome NBA writer Bryan Crawford,  1’s J.R. Bang, historian Jack Silverstein and Joe & Scott Lewis from the 79th & Halas podcast. The guys discuss the year of “Bull”, pun intended. From the Rose trade to Wade’s arrival and Jimmy’s reign. Plus, the precipitous fall of Steph Curry.