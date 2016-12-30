Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome NBA writer Bryan Crawford, 1’s J.R. Bang, historian Jack Silverstein and Joe & Scott Lewis from the 79th & Halas podcast. The guys discuss the year of “Bull”, pun intended. From the Rose trade to Wade’s arrival and Jimmy’s reign. Plus, the precipitous fall of Steph Curry.
Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 21: The year of “Bull”
