Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 20: The future of the Chicago Cubs

Posted 5:25 PM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 05:22PM, December 30, 2016

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome NBA writer Bryan Crawford,  1’s J.R. Bang, historian Jack Silverstein and Joe & Scott Lewis from the 79th & Halas podcast. The guys discuss the journey and future of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.