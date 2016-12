× Chicago Blues Tour Part 2: The real House of Blues

Dave Hoekstra is joined by Chicago Cultural Historian Tim Samuelson for an in-depth tour around the city’s South Side to explore some of Chicago’s most sacred blues landmarks. In part two, they head out in Dave’s van “Bluebird” to the city’s Kenwood neighborhood and the house where Muddy Waters spent 20 years holding front yard jam sessions and hosting some of the genre’s premier artists.