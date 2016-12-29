× The Opening Bell 12-29-2016: Thought Leader Breck Hanson and CEO of Spend Management Experts

On this morning’s episode of The Opening Bell, Mark Carman filled in for Steve Grzanich. Mark opened with your numbers and some business news headlines, and then passed things over to this week’s Thought Leader, Breck Hanson. Breck talked about his predictions for the economy, interest rates and auto and home sales in 2017. Then, Mark talked to John Haber, Founder and CEO of Spend Management Experts about the shipping and supply chain industries.