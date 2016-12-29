× Pete McMurray Full Show 12/29/16

Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran and begins the show talking about the top 3 stories of the day; Chicago plastic bag tax, Russian hacking and the death of Debbie Reynolds.

U.S currency historian Andrew Gause joins the show to talk about why you should expect a pay raise in 2017 and what Trump’s presidency means to the economy.

ABC’s Brad Mielke talks about the cost of a penny and its impact on the U.S economy. The cost of making a penny is now 1.5 cents and begs the questions of will the penny go away?

Entrepreneur and author Mike Palumbo talks about the best steps in becoming a successful entrepreneur and shares thoughts from his new book, Calculated Risk: The Modern Entrepreneurs;s Handbook.

ABC’s David Blaustein checks in to remember the life of the talented Debbie Reynolds. They talk about her impressive career, her personal marriage struggles, her relationship with her daughter Carrie Fisher and her impact on the movie industry.

Former Blackhawk and Stanley Cup Champion Jamal Mayers joins Pete McMurray to get you ready for the Winter Classic, and share his excitement about playing in the Alumni game against Wayne Gretzky.

Psychic Denise Guzzardo comes in studio to share what the future will hold in 2017. Denise predicts callers’ futures and shares what’s in store for Pete McMurray, Mark Carman and Andrea Darlas.

You can reach Denise at 815-398-3983 or at deniseguzzardo.com to get all your questions answered for the upcoming year!