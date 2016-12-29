Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Alderman Waguespack on a tough financial 2017 and Julian Crews with all things Cuba

Posted 8:01 AM, December 29, 2016, by

Alderman Waguespack joined Paul to talk about about his concern over machine politics and the tough financial year we will have in 2017. Julian Crews discussed  his background at WGN-TV and all things Cuba, including his company “Old Havana Foods” and the creation of authentic Cuban cuisine based on his grandmother’s recipes.