Alderman Waguespack joined Paul to talk about about his concern over machine politics and the tough financial year we will have in 2017. Julian Crews discussed his background at WGN-TV and all things Cuba, including his company “Old Havana Foods” and the creation of authentic Cuban cuisine based on his grandmother’s recipes.
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Alderman Waguespack on a tough financial 2017 and Julian Crews with all things Cuba
-
Ald. Waguespack (32nd) is worried President-elect Trump would revoke funds aimed at modernizing the CTA
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Unlock Congress and Chicago Animal Care and Control
-
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/25/16): Thanksgiving leftovers, Ald. Scott Waguespack fights the good fight, and how to spot a bad deal at city hall
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Pat Quinn on lawsuit to elect school board, Clinton Inc. film, #ChicagoProud
-
City Club of Chicago: The 2017 City of Chicago Budget
-
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: What to find at the The Mercury Theater in 2017
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Randy Rainbow’s political humor, election analysis, new facts about Al Capone
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: The Trump Card, how to vote, The Bardy Bunch
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: Behind Bernie Sanders revolution, Too Hot to Handel, Levi Kreis
-
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind The Curtain”: What to find at the The Goodman Theatre in 2017
-
-
Paul Lisnek’s “Behind The Curtain” – Political Legacies In Chicago & Beyond
-
OTL #526: Film crew parking, Funding charter schools, The Secret History of The Imports
-
Paul Lisnek’s “Behind The Curtain” – Two New Candidates. One Historic Matriarch.