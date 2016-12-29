× New app helps Chicago’s 82,000 military vets get services, find community

CHICAGO — Marine veteran Greg Jumes‘ “new war” is creating an app that allows other vets to transition more easily into civilian life.

Jumes, of Humboldt Park, is founder of the Victor App that he hopes to debut in March. It helps veterans find discounts at local businesses, mental health services, jobs and other opportunities across the country.

Jumes, 28, who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, said the app will feature services he couldn’t find when he left military duty in 2010.