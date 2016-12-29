× Mike Palumbo On Entrepreneurship: Just Have To Jump In

Entrepreneur and author Mike Palumbo talks about the best steps in becoming a successful entrepreneur and shares thoughts from his new book, Calculated Risk: The Modern Entrepreneur’s Handbook.

He also talks about the importance of the ability to sell yourself and the keys to understanding how to make money while taking risks as an entrepreneur.

Fore more information on Mike and his book, visit calculatedriskbook.com or follow Mike on twitter @mikepal10.