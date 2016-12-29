× I Fight Dragons | Live Performance + Interview in the Sound Sessions Studio [Dec 30 @ Lincoln Hall]

Chicago’s own Chip-Tune rock powerhouse, I Fight Dragons joins us on this episode of Sound Sessions!

Kevin and Michael are joined by the guys from I Fight Dragons before their triumphant return to Lincoln Hall. Listen in for two acoustic performances of the melodic pop-rock ballad, “Chicago” and the soulful “Crazy”

Catch them LIVE at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on December 30th – Tickets HERE

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann