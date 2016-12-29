Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Highlights: Blackhawks at Nashville – 12/29/16
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators – December 29, 2016