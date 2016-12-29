Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait on Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
David Blaustein: Debbie Reynolds Could Do Anything
Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait on Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ABC’s David Blaustein joins Pete McMurray to remember the life of the talented Debbie Reynolds. They talk about her impressive career, her personal marriage struggles, her relationship with her daughter Carrie Fisher and her impact on the movie industry.