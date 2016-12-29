× David Allardice of Glenfiddich: Making scotch part of your New Year’s celebration

Globe-trotting Scotch whisky expert and Glenfiddich brand ambassador David Allardice joins Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) live from Scotland to talk about some Scottish New Year’s traditions, the history of Glenfiddich distillery and the company’s growth into other spirits, the appeal of Scotch in the US compared to the UK, and some of the applications of single malt Scotch to drinks beyond the simple “neat” presentation.