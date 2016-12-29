Freshly-made pennies gleam under the lights as they sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007. Because of a surge in the price of zinc and copper, it now costs the U.S. Mint almost 2 cents to produce a penny. That has some in Congress seeking a change in the way the coins are made, if not removing them circulation altogether. The the nation's sole supplier of zinc "penny blanks," Jarden Zinc Products, is lobbying the federal government to protect its interests. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brad Mielke: U.S. Losing $45 Million A Year Making The Penny
Freshly-made pennies gleam under the lights as they sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007. Because of a surge in the price of zinc and copper, it now costs the U.S. Mint almost 2 cents to produce a penny. That has some in Congress seeking a change in the way the coins are made, if not removing them circulation altogether. The the nation's sole supplier of zinc "penny blanks," Jarden Zinc Products, is lobbying the federal government to protect its interests. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ABC’s Brad Mielke talks about the cost of a penny and its impact on the U.S economy. The cost of making a penny is now 1.5 cents and begs the questions of will the penny go away? Pete McMurray, Mark Carman and Andrea Darlas discuss.