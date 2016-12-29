× Associated Bank Thought Leader 12-29-2016: Breck Hanson

This week’s Thought Leader on The Opening Bell was Breck Hanson, Vice Chairman and former Head of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank. Steve Grzanich sat down with Breck to talk about predictions for the economy in 2017. They talk about where interest rates are going and how that will effect consumer debt. Steve also brought up what regulations are going to be rolled back on under the watch of the upcoming Trump administration. Then, they talked about how auto and home purchases will look in the new year. Finally, Breck told Steve what about his personal new year’s resolution: patience.