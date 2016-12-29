× Andy Masur talks renovations at Wrigley for 2017

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) talks with WGN Sports’ Andy Masur about the ongiong renovations at the home of the World Champion Cubs, including the changes to the seating bowl and the addition of the American Airlines 1914 Club behind home plate, the relocation of the bullpens to under the bleachers, and changes to the neighborhood as a whole as the Ricketts’ continue to develop the area surrounding the ballpark.

Catch Andy’s latest photos from Wrigley and around the city at andymasurphoto.com.