× Woody’s Winter Warm-Up 2017

What a year for the 2016 Chicago Cubs, as they have defeated all odds to become World Series Champions!

The Wood Family Foundation (WFF) is partnering with the Cubs and Harry Caray’s for the 6th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up presented by Conagra Brands at Harry Caray’s Tavern in Navy Pier on Friday, January 13.

Join Kerry Wood and your favorite Cubs players from this season, along with Chicago’s favorite sports celebrities past and present from the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks, along with other local celebrities bartending for tips to support WFF.

All proceeds benefit the Wood Family Foundation, as we support the growth and development of youth in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood with our afterschool and summertime mentoring program, Pitch In. Together We Win!

Harry Caray’s Tavern

Navy Pier

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for Booth and Sponsors. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for General Admission Guests. The evening also includes music, raffles, premium dinner buffet, drinks, silent auction and live auction and more. Get details and tickets here.