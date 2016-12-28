(Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images) × Troy Murray amps up for the NHL alumni game (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images) WGN Radio’s own Troy Murray came on the morning show with Pete McMurray today to talk about his upcoming appearance in the NHL alumni game and preview the Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Blues. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3259573/3259573_2016-12-28-121013.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3779.mp3 Related stories Doc Emrick previews the Winter Classic Eddie Olczyk Gets You Set For The Winter Classic