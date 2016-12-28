Troy Murray amps up for the NHL alumni game

Posted 11:11 AM, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 11:56AM, December 28, 2016
(Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images)

WGN Radio’s own Troy Murray came on the morning show with Pete McMurray today to talk about his upcoming appearance in the NHL alumni game and preview the Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Blues.

