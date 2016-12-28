The Women’s March on Washington

Amanda Drenth, logistics coordinator for the Illinois contingent of The Women’s march on Washington talked to Brian about why she decided to get involved, what  the march means to her and how it is not just a one issue march. More info is at www.womensmarchillinois.com.