The Opening Bell 12-28-2016: Tapping into the gig economy and running a family business

Author and Professor Diane Mulcahy joined Dave Plier on the December 28, 2016 edition of The Opening Bell to talk about the “gig economy.” Then, George Karzas from Gale Street Inn and Guido Nardini from Club Lago joined Dave in-studio to talk about how they keep things fresh for the customers while living up to the legacies of their family-owned classic Chicago restaurants. They also previewed what’s going on in their restaurants on New Year’s Eve.