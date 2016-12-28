× The Morning Show Remembers Carrie Fisher

Pete McMurray, Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman remember the life of Carrie Fisher. They talk with ABC’s David Blaustein about what Fisher meant to the movie industry and share their favorite memories from her acting career. They continue the conversation and welcome in Fansided’s Entertainment Reporter Josh Hill, to give his take on Fisher’s impact in Hollywood , her troubled past and what made Fisher so special.