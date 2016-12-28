× Pete McMurray Full Show 12/28/16

Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran and begins the show talking about the adventures of “Wild Turkey” yesterday in the Showcase Studios, and react to the generosity of NBC Announcer Doc Emrick, and his commitment to the dog community .

They welcome in ABC Entertainment Reporter David Blaustein to react to the death of Carrie Fisher.

Personal Finance Expert and “Cashlorette” Sarah Berger joins Pete McMurray, Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman to talk about a startling Bankrate study which found that 52% of Americans will give up vacation days this year.

Author and Psychologist Dr. Frieda Birnbaum joins Pete and the gang on-air to help them prep their impending New Year’s resolutions.

The show continues their tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, and welcomes in Fansided’s Entertainment Reporter Josh Hill to talk about her legacy.

Pete gets you set for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl between Northwestern and Pittsburgh and welcomes in Dave Eanet LIVE from New York.

The Cubs’ Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner joins Pete Mc Murray, Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about eating right heading into and after the New Year.

Next, Chicago Blackhawks’ radio analyst Troy Murray comes on the show to preview his appearance in the Alumni game and gives his keys to the game for the Winter Classic.

They close the show talking with food blogger and founder of Apertif Friday, Jen Czupek, to get the best tips for making the best New Years eats!

For more information visit aperitiffriday.com.