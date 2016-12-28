× Pete McMurray Full Show 12/27/16

Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran!

WGN Radio’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Pete McMurray to recap the Bears forgettable season, and they break down the biggest surprises, busts, best players and more from 2016.

Palatine Firefighter and Paramedic Albert Martin joins the show to talk about his initiative to help impoverished children through the sport of soccer.

Martin always wanted to help kids from all different backgrounds to learn the game of soccer but on a mission trip to Jamaica, he was introduced to a community in Lookout that was in love with the sport. Martin is now helping the community build soccer fields and soccer leagues to organize the love of soccer in the area.

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/alberts-jamaican-soccer-field-fund.

Pete McMurray, Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman then break down the top takeout food trends according to Grubhub for 2016 and welcome in Grubhub’s Meghan Gage to talk about how our takeout trends have changed over the past year.

Fansided’s Entertainment Reporter Josh Hill discusses this year in movies and entertainment. They break down the top stories of the year and talk about Brad Pitt’s career.

Blackhawks’ Color Analyst Eddie Olczyk gives the latest on the Blackhawks and previews the upcoming Winter Classic.

Steve Dale, drops by the studio to show off his latest furry friend, black lab mix Wild Turkey from the South Suburban Humane Society, along with the shelter’s Executive Director Emily Klehm. They talk about keeping your dog and his paws warm and comfy in the winter.

To close, Doc Emrick joined Pete McMurray, Mark Carman and Andrea Darlas to preview the Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Blues.