Making and Keeping your New Year's Resolutions

Author and Psychologist Dr. Frieda Birnbaum joined Pete and the gang on-air to help them prep their impending New Year’s resolutions. First, she emphasized the importance of consistency and self-motivation. She also advised to keep your resolutions to yourself, as to avoid heckling from family and friends.Finally, Dr Frieda reminded how key it is to maintain an honest, close relationship with loved ones. “It’s very essential to be able to see yourself the way you want to be.”