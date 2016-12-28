FILE- In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)
From the archives: Roy Leonard talks with Debbie Reynolds
Roy Leonard visits with Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, November 4, 1988. Reynolds died December 28, 2016, at the age of 84.